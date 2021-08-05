Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

VTV traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $138.99. 64,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,179. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.51.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

