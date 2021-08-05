Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VXRT. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

VXRT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 40,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,643,202. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.30. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.64.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,840. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

