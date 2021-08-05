Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will report $451.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.60 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $353.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.98. 609,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,472. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $341.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.78, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

