Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $337.50

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $337.50 and last traded at $337.50, with a volume of 804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $332.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 134.78, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Veeva Systems by 13,840.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

