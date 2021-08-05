Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro Sells 18,075 Shares of Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $58.72 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

