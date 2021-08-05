Veracity Capital LLC Buys 69 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $288.98 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $216.85 and a twelve month high of $290.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.55.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.