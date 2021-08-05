Veracity Capital LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $3,453,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $228.31 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

