Veracity Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,686,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000.

VTI stock opened at $226.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $228.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

