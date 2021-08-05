Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 26 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Lam Research worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $649.78 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.50. The company has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

