Veracity Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,247 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $9,714,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Match Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303,765 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $150.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.62. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 22.06%. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,830 shares of company stock worth $7,001,972. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

