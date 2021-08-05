Veracity Capital LLC Sells 9,828 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 64.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,828 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $98.67 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $216.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

