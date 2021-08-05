Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Get Verastem alerts:

VSTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Verastem currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Verastem stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $505.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verastem by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Verastem by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verastem by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Verastem by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verastem by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.