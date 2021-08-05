Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. Veritone updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

VERI opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.96. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

Get Veritone alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on VERI shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.