Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.31. 250,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,999,660. The stock has a market cap of $228.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $2,745,461 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

