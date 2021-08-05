Verso (VRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Verso (NYSE:VRS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Verso to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. On average, analysts expect Verso to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is -10.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.