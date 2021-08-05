Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.05. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

