Viacoin (VIA) Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $10.90 million and $425,427.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.68 or 0.00358714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000680 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

