ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 9,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 62,512 shares.The stock last traded at $43.36 and had previously closed at $44.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIACA. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,548,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth about $1,192,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

