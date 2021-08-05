Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Insider Michael Mcnamara Sells 364 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) insider Michael Mcnamara sold 364 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $43,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vicor stock opened at $119.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 103.70 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $119.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.10.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after buying an additional 607,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 47,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,595,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

