Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) rose 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc provides oilfield energy technology products. It operates in the following segment: Hardband Services which provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing and drill collars. The company’s patented and licensed products utilize amorphous coatings designed to reduce drill-string torque, friction, wear and corrosion.

