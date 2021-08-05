Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Critical Review

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRP has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of FRP shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of FRP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and FRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99% FRP 130.43% 2.54% 1.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and FRP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 23.95 $10.00 million N/A N/A FRP $23.58 million 23.39 $12.72 million N/A N/A

FRP has higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vidler Water Resources and FRP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats FRP on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc. operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. This segment also owns an additional 160 acres of investment property in Brooksville, Florida. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment owns, leases, and manages a 305-unit residential apartment building with approximately 18,000 square feet of first floor retail space. FRP Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

