Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,553 Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WOR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,453 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $23,879,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Worthington Industries news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,497,468.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,217,929.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,537.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,292 shares of company stock worth $4,697,992. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

WOR opened at $59.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

