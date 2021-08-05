Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000.

NYSE AMG opened at $160.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $180.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

