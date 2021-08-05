Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 24.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 16.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $19.39 on Thursday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

