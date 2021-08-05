Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 59,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $5.24 on Thursday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.29.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVEO. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO).

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.