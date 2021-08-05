Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 25.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 56.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth about $11,160,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 16.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 516,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,093,000 after buying an additional 72,886 shares during the period.

NVRO stock opened at $147.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.56. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $128.70 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVRO. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

