Virtu Financial LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Loews by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE L opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

