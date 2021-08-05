Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $9.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the closed-end fund will earn $9.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $10.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $35.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $41.75 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 28.58%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $334.00 to $331.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $284.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.54. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $129.35 and a fifty-two week high of $300.54. The company has a current ratio of 23.31, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,532,000 after buying an additional 61,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after buying an additional 35,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after buying an additional 31,536 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

