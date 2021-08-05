Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.0% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after acquiring an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $238.78. 87,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,391,771. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.36. The company has a market cap of $465.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

