Vista Outdoor Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Vista Outdoor in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Aegis upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.42. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

