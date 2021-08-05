VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

VZIO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 784,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,523. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.96.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that VIZIO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 6.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

