VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Releases Earnings Results

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE VZIO traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,523. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

