Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.16.
VLPNY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.63 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
