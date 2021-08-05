Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.16.

VLPNY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.63 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

