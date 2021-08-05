Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
VLPNY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voestalpine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.
Shares of VLPNY stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 8,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.31. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 110.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
