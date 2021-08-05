Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voestalpine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Shares of VLPNY stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 8,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.31. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 110.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.