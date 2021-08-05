VolitionRx (VNRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect VolitionRx to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 96.93% and a negative net margin of 52,866.67%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect VolitionRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VNRX opened at $3.28 on Thursday. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $173.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other VolitionRx news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,319.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,484,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,863.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on August 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

