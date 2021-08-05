Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 19,483 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

NYSE:TDS opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.