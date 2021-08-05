Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 72.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 727.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

