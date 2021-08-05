Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 89.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,479 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $107,250,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,007,000 after acquiring an additional 827,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,720,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,559,000 after purchasing an additional 207,192 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $91.89 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

