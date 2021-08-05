Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 121,918 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,918 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of PetMed Express worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PetMed Express by 23.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PetMed Express by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $597.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

PETS has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

