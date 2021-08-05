Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €65.00 ($76.47) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VNA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.04 ($75.34).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €58.16 ($68.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a 50-day moving average of €55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

