Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNNVF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

