Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Vontier were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNT opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.03. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

