Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $388.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce $388.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $402.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $363.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

NYSE:VNO traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.56. 1,799,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,598. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.96 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

