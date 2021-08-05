Vortex Defi One Day Volume Hits $1,930.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $44,372.31 and approximately $1,930.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

