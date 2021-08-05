voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Short Interest Update

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on voxeljet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ VJET opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.45. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $60.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of voxeljet by 76,660.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of voxeljet during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of voxeljet during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

