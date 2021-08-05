VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 5,630 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB)

VPR Brands LP engages in the development, marketing and distribution of electronic cigarettes, personal vaporizers, and pocket lighters. Its brands include Dissim, HoneyStick, Goldline, Krave, VaporX, Vaporin, and Helium. The company was founded on July 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.