vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VTVT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,136. The stock has a market cap of $154.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.26. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

