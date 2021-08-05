Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 157.68 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 156.79 ($2.05), with a volume of 725638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.40 ($2.02).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Warehouse REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £684.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151.54.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

