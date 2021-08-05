Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Warner Music Group stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.36. 481,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,534. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

