Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:WCN traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.02. The stock had a trading volume of 987,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,273. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 149.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.54 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

